Amid the ongoing internal crisis within the AIADMK party, a vital meeting was held among the top functionaries of the party at party headquarters in Chennai. The meeting, however, didn't solve anything, EPS and OPS have now agreed on an executive committee meeting on September 28 for confronting the problems.

Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, a highly intense and extensive meeting concerning the restructuring of AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) was held on Friday at the party headquarters in Chennai. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and several senior functionaries were present during the meeting.

Among many other points of discussion including AIADMK’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly election, O Panneerselvam argued for the formation of an eleven-member body to take party decisions. This demand, though considered quite significant, has not yet been met. It is also believed (not confirmed) that OPS demanded to be appointed as the General Secretary of the party. Although, his office had been removed as the EPS and OPS factions combined together.

Many other ministers, such as C Ve Shanmugam mentioned that two castes the Gounders and Thevars were dominant in the cabinet and asked for equality to be brought in this matter.

Also read: NIA arrests 9 terrorists with links to Al-Qaeda in multiple raids from Kerala, West Bengal

Also read: With Akalis set to oppose the farm bills, Govt reaches out to friendly parties as RS numbers look uncertain

The EPS faction noted that the formation of an eleven-member body would result in more issues since each of the members would have varying opinions and this stalemate could damage the party.

As this meeting was mostly fruitless, EPS and OPS decided on an executive committee meeting on September 28 for confronting the problems.

After the meeting ended, some ministers also met with EPS at his residence to talk about the recent developments and events that have been happening around the party.

Also read: Army finds that three killed in Shopian encounter were labourers, promises to take action