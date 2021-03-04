VK Sasikala has declared that she is distancing herself from politics. She has said that the AIADMK should be unified and the DMK should be defeated in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Before the assembly elections in Tamilnadu, there has been a major political upsurge. Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s confidant VK Sasikala has declared that she is distancing herself from politics. Sasikala has said that “I am leaving politics to ensure the formation of ADMK government in Tamil Nadu.” I will pray to God and my sister (Jayalalithaa) for the victory of ADMK. Assembly elections are going to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 in one process.

Issuing a remark, Sasikala said on Wednesday that ‘I never set a goal for power or any place’. She claims that she is leaving public life. She has said that the AIADMK should be unified and the DMK should be defeated in the forthcoming assembly elections. Sasikala asked all the true supporters of Jayalalithaa to save the “common enemy” DMK from coming to power in the assembly elections and to ensure Amma’s golden rule in Tamil Nadu.

VK Sasikala, the expelled chief of AIADMK, returned to Tamil Nadu only last month on January 28 after serving four years of imprisonment in a disproportionate assets dispute. Where she had a grand welcome. Here she declared that he would come into active politics. But the abrupt news of leaving politics has fired up the market of curiosity. Several types of assumptions are being made among political rulership.

Also, since then, there was talk that the ruling AIADMK and the opposition party would challenge the DMK in this time assembly elections. Although they did not open their cards. In December 2016, J Jayalalithaa died. After this, the war of dominance in AIADMK broke out. Sasikala was expelled from the party by the O. Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK.

