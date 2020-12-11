Actor Kamal Haasan-led political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will launch his campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from December 13 onwards.

After megastar Rajnikaant’s spectacular political entry, actor Kamal Haasan-led political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will launch his campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from December 13 onwards. As per MNM party sources, the actor-politician will embark on his first phase of the campaign between December 13-16. MNM vice president, Dr R Mahendran said Haasan will cover Madurai, Theni, Dindugul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari districts.

Haasan had launched MNM in February 2018 but could not return any MP so far in the state. Kamal Haasan has backed the farmers’ protest in the national capital and a team of actor Kamal Haasan-led political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had joined the agitating farmers at Singhu border.

The party is all set to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021. Recently Kamal Haasan inducted former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Santhosh Babu, as the General Secretary of his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Tuesday.

While his counterpart Rajinikanth earlier announced his decision on political entry with the belief “let’s change everything” and “it is now or never”. The megastar announced that his Party will be launch in January, and the date will be announced on December 31.