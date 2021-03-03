In the battleground of West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party Core Group to meet today in order to finalise candidates for upcoming WB Assembly Polls. The state party chief announced the core committee of the party will soon declare names of the candidates.

In the battleground of West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party Core Group to meet today in order to finalise candidates for upcoming WB Assembly Polls. Recently JP Nadda launched ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata months ahead of the Assembly polls. Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign will have more than 200 meetings. Through the move, the BJP aims to reach all constituencies in West Bengal to prepare its manifesto for the state election. Suggestions from across the state will be collected before preparing the party’s West Bengal poll manifesto.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Dilip Ghosh dismissed speculations of cricketer Sourav Ganguly joining the party, saying he had no idea about it and it had not been discussed. The state party chief also announced the core committee of the party will soon declare names of the candidates for the first and second phase of elections in West Bengal.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The party had followed a similar practice ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and also before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP chief JP Nadda is also scheduled to flag off raths for various constituencies which will seek suggestions from common people and also spread awareness regarding various measures and public welfare policies initiated by the Narendra Modi government.