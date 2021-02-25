Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda launched 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata months ahead of the Assembly polls. Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign will have more than 200 meetings.

In the battleground of West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda launched ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata months ahead of the Assembly polls. Nadda will be visiting West Bengal today. Through the move, the BJP aims to reach all constituencies in West Bengal to prepare its manifesto for the state election. Suggestions from across the state will be collected before preparing the party’s West Bengal poll manifesto.

Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign will have more than 200 meetings with the common people, opinion makers, intellectuals and other important persons in the state. These suggestions will be taken into account when the BJP prepares its manifesto for West Bengal. The party had followed a similar practice ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and also before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



BJP chief JP Nadda is also scheduled to flag off raths for various constituencies which will seek suggestions from common people and also spread awareness regarding various measures and public welfare policies initiated by the Narendra Modi government. The BJP chief will also begin the intellectuals meeting in Science City, Kolkata and visit Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s residence and museum in Naihati.

West Bengal: BJP national president JP Nadda launches 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla (manifesto) crowdsourcing campaign', in Kolkata. State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also present on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/tnfblr68ro — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

West Bengal: Actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP, in Kolkata. State party chief Dilip Ghosh and national president JP Nadda also present. pic.twitter.com/dmzMLGpZoW — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Later he will also visit Bibhutibhusan Bhandhopadhyay’s house and then the Mangal Pandey Memorial, before the conclusion of the visit.