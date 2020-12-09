WB POLLS UPDATES: BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday for a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of his 120-day nationwide tour. Ahead of West Bengal Polls, JP Nadda will be inaugurating the party's West Bengal election office.

WB POLLS UPDATE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday noon for a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of his 120-day nationwide tour. Ahead of West Bengal Polls, JP Nadda will be inaugurating the party’s West Bengal election office at Hastings, Kolkata and virtually opening party offices in nine districts.

As per his schedule, Nadda will join a janasampark (public outreach) rally in Bhawanipur Vidhan Sabha seat in the city. The ruling TMC led by Mamata Banerjee and BJP is locked horns as trouble is mounting for TMC as it seems to be a divided political entity at this point. TMC’s internal conflict is at its peak. Earlier West Bengal BJP party office had been ransacked in Naihati where the saffron party was alleging TMC for the attack.

Earlier the heat of WB polls have engulfed the state as Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Saturday started an agitation and blocked the road here at Khejuri gram panchayat area of the district alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have damaged their offices.

TMC further alleged the state administration is not cooperating with them even though they are the ruling party. On the resignation of Senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari from cabinet TMC said that he has resigned from the cabinet and not the party. TMC also observed that talks are on and they will continue as well.