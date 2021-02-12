As election race is heating up Bengal, the Left Front chairman Biman Bose has called for 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today. Shah announced as soon as the Covid vaccination process ends, the process of granting citizenship under CAA will begin and section Hindu migrants and refugees will be granted citizenship.

As election race is heating up Bengal, the Left Front chairman Biman Bose has called for 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today. Left workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna, the state secretariat in Kolkata on Thursday for demanding jobs. Left parties also took out a rally at 10 am today. Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal. Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Shah said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has deprived the state of central schemes.

Shah stressed on making Bengal a ‘Sonar Bangla’ and that this election fight is about bringing glory to eastern India again, eliminating poverty, safeguarding borders, keeping out infiltrators, providing citizenship to refugees, and taking Bengal to the top in various fields of industry, education, and patriotism. Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah visit to West Bengal, TMC leaders planned to stage a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Shah announced in a public rally at Thakurnagar as soon as the Covid vaccination process ends, the process of granting citizenship under CAA will begin and section Hindu migrants and refugees will be granted citizenship. Earlier in the day, Shah flagged off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar and said that this initiative is not about changing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but to build ‘Sonar Bangla’.

I am promising that till the time election ends Mamata didi will also say,'Jai Shri Ram': Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Coochbehar. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/kgnPkfomCm — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

#WestBengal: Day-to-day activities in Birbhum district remain unaffected amid a 12-hour bandh call by Left Front in the state Members of Left parties & Congress protest on roads after workers of Left were allegedly beaten up during a march to Kolkata's Nabanna yesterday pic.twitter.com/N3OC80obUR — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

