Over the delay of implementing Supreme Court’s order to constitute the CMB in compliance, the ruling AIADMK party has launched a day-long hunger strike on Tuesday, April 2, 2018. The Supreme Court had earlier on February 16 ordered the setting up of a Cauvery management scheme in the decades-old river water sharing dispute, which has not yet been implemented. The hunger strike is being led by District functionaries of AIADMK along with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam accompanying them.

This chaos comes after the apex court today agreed to hear the Centre’s plea seeking contempt action against the Centre on April 9 of this month. The Centre has approached the court, seeking a three-month extension to implement the February 16 order. Meanwhile, in the wake of the prevailing tension luring in the state, the Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit has flown to Delhi to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the protest, over 21 lakh shops will remain shut as trade unions such as AITUC, CITU, LPF and INTUC had called a bandh today.

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, who floated an outfit called Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam last month has called on a bandh in the state. They will be leading a farmers’ march on the Cauvery water issue till the Trichy airport, as per reports in a leading daily. Meanwhile, Dinakaran said, “Not less than 5,000 farmers will participate in the march.” Further, this issue might have some repercussions on the forthcoming elections as DMK working president MK Stalin said at a press conference on Sunday that they will show black flags to PM and Union Minister when they visit the state and take out Cauvery rights retrieval walk from the delta area.

Meanwhile, on February 16, the Supreme Court had given a verdict to raise the Cauvery water share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft reducing Tamil Nadu’s share due to which compensation by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the Cauvery basin has been awarded to the Tamil Nadu state.

