AIADMK downplays the significance of the report that claimed that there is going to be an electoral alliance between the two parties. The article underlines the recent protests carried out by the DMK against the state and central government. The article that hinted an alliance between the two parties have come amid the ongoing protest against the constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board.

A day after an article published in the ruling party’s mouth piece “Namadhu Amma”, praised the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIADMK has brushed aside questions on an electoral alliance between the two parties. The article took a jibe at the DMK for its recent protests against the state and the centre and said any number of protests would not weaken the ties between the AIADMK and the BJP. “There are signs that the parties have started acting as a double-barrelled gun in Indian politics”, the report added.

In its defence, a senior leader of the party and Deputy Speaker Thambidurai said, “the article only talks about the cordial relationship between the central government and the state government. A decision on electoral alliance will be taken by party high command at the time of elections.” Fisheries Minister D.Jayakumar downplayed the statements saying it was only an opinion piece and not official stand of the party. Meanwhile, opposition leader MK Stalin, hit out at the two parties for betraying the interests of the state. He added, “It is 100% true that AIADMK and BJP are double-barrelled guns as they are hand in glove in preventing giving NEET relief to Tamil Nadu as well as constituting Cauvery Water Management Board”.

ALSO READ: Modi will run away if I speak 15 minutes in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Political analyst Sumanth C Raman said the party is probably testing the waters on a possible tie-up with the BJP indicating that their doors are open for an alliance.The article that was published on Sunday, comes barely a week after the newspaper carried a poem that was critical of the central government. The article called for the leadership of both parties to draft a blueprint for the journey. The politically significant article comes at a time when protests are raging across the state for the constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a stiff opposition when he was in the city to inaugurate the defence expo on April 12th.

ALSO READ: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde gets threat call, complaint lodged

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App