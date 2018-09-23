AIADMK lawmaker Karunas was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for using abusive words against Chief Minister E Palaniswami, media houses, newspapers and the police. As per reports, AIADMK lawmaker Karunas had made the derogatory remarks while staging a protest last week. Ruling AIADMK's Karunas is said to be a strong supporter of jailed leader VK Sasikala.

On Sunday morning, AIADMK lawmaker Karunas was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for using abusive words against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, media houses, newspapers and the police. As per reports, AIADMK lawmaker Karunas had made the derogatory remarks while staging a protest last week. Ruling AIADMK’s Karunas is said to be a strong supporter of jailed leader VK Sasikala. The investigating police have charged the AIADMK lawmaker for instigating violence among different communities. The police also charged him with criminal conspiracy.

Commenting on the matter, Karunas who had won Thiruvadanai constituency in Ramanathapuram district on AIADMK ticket said that he would face the case legally.

Talking to NDTV about the incident, the investigating police officer said that they would be informing the Speaker of Tamil Nadu assembly about the arrest of the AIADMK lawmaker.

As per previous reports, while taking out the protest march, Karunas said that these young policemen should be counselled by his seniors. After the matter was highlighted, AIADMK MLA expressed regret over his remarks.

