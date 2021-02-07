Ahead of Sasikala's return to Tamil Nadu, T T V Dhinakaran earlier said that, a “grand welcome” awaited Sasikala in the state. The ruling AIADMK party lodged a police complaint against Sasikala and her aides alleging a “conspiracy” to unleash “violence” and sought action to ensure peace in the state.

VK Sasikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, is likely to return to Chennai on Monday. The expelled AIADMK leader was freed from the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru on January 27, after she completed her four-year jail term in a corruption case. She was imprisoned on February 15, 2017. While her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary, T T V Dhinakaran earlier said that, a “grand welcome” awaited Sasikala in Tamil Nadu, the ruling-AIADMK party lodged a police complaint against Sasikala and her aides alleging a “conspiracy” to unleash “violence” and sought action to ensure peace in the state.

As Dhinakaran declared the AIADMK’s claims as false and defamatory, the police department warned of action against “activities contrary to law”. A high level AIADMK meet, chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was also held in Chennai on Saturday. Party spokesperson and former Minister Vaigaichelvan told reporters that there was no discussion on ‘Sasikala’ factor at all. To a question, he said if anyone from the AIADMK met her they would be dismissed from the party.

Law Minister C V Shanmugam said a complaint has been submitted with police seeking to, “Thwart a conspiracy to unleash violence and protect the lives of Tamil Nadu people and properties from Sasikala and Dhinakaran and ensure peace.” Flanked by his Cabinet colleagues and party veteran E Madhusudhanan, Shanmugam alleged the conspiracy has been hatched to create “violence” by using AIADMK’s name and flag.

“Intimidatory” remarks, tantamount to creating violence in the state have been made by Dhinakaran and his supporters, he alleged. The Minister said that Dhinakaran had claimed that they could not be prevented from using the AIADMK’s flag even if they went to the state police chief or the armed forces. Dhinakaran and Sasikala’s supporters have also warned of turning into “human bombs,” which may put Tamil Nadu, its people and peace at risk, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran dismissed the allegation as “distortion,” lies and defamation. In a statement, the AMMK leader claimed that police department has accorded sanction to the party’s plan to accord reception to Sasikala at several places in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The AMMK has already announced a grand reception for Sasikala right from the start of Tamil Nadu border near Hosur.

The police department, without naming anyone, in a statement said it has got information that some were planning to take law into their own hands and cause a breach of public tranquility and disrupt traffic movement. The state police warned of action against those who involved in such unlawful activities and this is seen as a warning to the AMMK following the AIADMK’s complaint.

