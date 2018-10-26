The 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs on Friday decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order upholding their disqualification by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. Various supporters of rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran have expressed displeasure over the Madras High Court ruling.

The Madras High Court, in its yesterday order, upheld the validity of an order by Tamil Nadu Assembly P Dhanapal, disqualifying 18 AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to TTV Dhinakaran under the anti-defection law. Justice M Sathyanarayan said the speaker's decision was not malafide.

TTV Dhinakaran yesterday said disqualifications of 18 AIADMK MLAs affiliated to his camp was not a set setback. In June, a division bench of Madras High Court had delivered a split verdict. In the split verdict, the then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee had upheld the Speaker’s order while her companion judge, Justice M Sundar, had set it aside. Hailing court’s decision, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami said that AIADMK will field candidates by-elections in all vacant seats. He further described the court’s decision as a victory for the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, Opposition and DMK leader MK Stalin demanded byelections after the Madras High Court upheld the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker decision to disqualify 18 AIADMK legislators affiliated to the TTV Dhinakaran camp.

Thanga Tamilselvan, one of the 18 disqualified legislators, said the decision of Madras High Court was unanimous. TTV Dhinakaran in June this year had floated a new party named Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

