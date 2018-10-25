AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: The Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the Tamil Nadu speaker's decision and disqualified the 18 dissident AIADMK legislators, loyal to rebel party leader TTV Dhinakaran. Earlier, Speaker P Dhanapal had disqualified the AIADMK MLAs in September 2017 for defying the the whip of the party. Justice M Sathyanarayanan delivered the verdict in the case of the disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators at 10:30 am today.

The Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the Tamil Nadu speaker’s decision and disqualified the 18 dissident AIADMK legislators, loyal to rebel party leader TTV Dhinakaran. The third Madras High Court judge, Justice M Sathyanarayanan, upheld the decision of Assembly Speaker in its verdict. Commenting on the tie-breaker verdict, TTV Dhinakaran said that the following disqualification was not a setback. He further termed it as an experience and said that they are ready to face the situation. Addressing media over the verdict on disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs, Dhinakaran said that they will announce the future course of action after meeting the 18 MLAs. All the 18 MLAs who have come out in support of TTV Dhinakaran were holed up at a resort in Courtallam.

Since the Madras High Court had upheld the speaker’s decision of disqualification, the ruling government will not be facing a litmus test. Earlier, Speaker P Dhanapal had disqualified the AIADMK MLAs in September 2017 for defying the whip of the party. Justice M Sathyanarayanan delivered the verdict in the case of the disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators at 10:30 am today. The following development surfaces after the CHief Justice Indira Banerjee had upheld the decision given by the Assembly speaker. On the other hand, Justice M Sunder had deferred in his ruling and had further set aside the order fo disqualification of 18 MLAs loyal to TTV Dhinakaran.

It is not a setback for us. This is an experience, we will face the situation. Future course of action will be decided after meeting with the 18 MLAs: TTV Dinakaran on disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs upheld by Madras HC pic.twitter.com/yg1K9VDSLb — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

The 18 rebel MLAs were reportedly disqualified on September 18, 2017, after they met then-Governor Vidyasagar Rao and expressed no-confidence in the ruling Palaniswami government. Later, the TN Assembly Speaker, P Dhanpal, had disqualified the folloiwng MLAs.

Taking cognizance of the split verdict in the disqualification case, the rebel MLAs had then approached the Supreme Court and had sought a tie-breaker verdict. Now, since the MLAs have been disqualified, the ruling government will have to face a litmus test. However, if the decision would have been reversed, the Palaniswami majority government would have turned into a minority and had to undergo the floor test.

The following ruling can be perceived as a verdict in favour of the ruling government as now they will not have to face the floor test especially at the time when their popularity is at a decline, especially after they lost RK Nagar by-poll election.

