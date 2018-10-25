AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Apart from the rebel 18 MLAs, AIADMK also faced a jolt after four of his supporting MLAs have reportedly pledged support to Dianakarn. Earlier, AIADMK had 116 MLAs in the 234-member-house but will four more MLAs revolting the number has come down to 112.

AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: The tie-breaker verdict on petitions challenging the disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators is set to be delivered by the Madras High Court today. All the AIADMK rebel MLAs, excluding P Vetrigvel, are reportedly holed up at a resort in Courtallam till the verdict comes out. During the recent hearings in the case which were held on June 14, the first bench of the Madras High Court had passed split verdict. In the order, Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld the decision of the Seapker of the Assembly that had ordered the disqualification of MLAs under the anti-defection law. Meanwhile, Justice M Sunder had deferred and had set aside the disqualification of the MLAs.

The final verdict will be delivered by Justice M Sathyanarayanan. As per reports, Justice had received the orders after 12-day hearings on August 31. The AIADMK MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the then governor Vidyasagar Rao and expressed loss of confidence in Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Folloiwng this, P Dhanpal, Assembly Speaker, disqualified the rebel MLAs. However, one of the rebel MLAs, STK Jakkaiyan, did not fall in the list of disqualified MLAs as he had soon withdrawn his letter.

Following the split verdict, some of the rebel MLAs had approached the Supreme Court and had challenged the split verdict delivered by Madras High Court. Reports suggest that all the rebel MLAs barring P Vetrivel will remain at the resort till Supreme Court delivers its verdict. The following development surfaced after TTV Dhinakaran met Sasikala at the Bengaluru prison.

The following verdict by the Supreme Court is being watched closely by the state because if the disqualification is upheld in the verdict, it will lead to a litmus test for the ruling government which already finds itself on decline post their loss at RK Nagar bypoll last year.

On the other hand, if the decision is reversed, the ruling government will come into minority and will have to go through the floor test which might be something that the government would want at this point.

Apart from the rebel 18 MLAs, AIADMK also faced a jolt after four of his supporting MLAs have reportedly pledged support to Dhianakarn. Earlier, AIADMK had 116 MLAs in the 234-member-house but will four more MLAs revolting the number has come down to 112. DMK has 89 MLAs.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More