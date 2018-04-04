The images of the AIADMK cadres dressed in all white with the party logo flaunted on their chests and their faces dug into biryani plates have gone viral on social media. According to a report in News Minute, some of the AIADMK members were seen taking a lunch break during the protest. No one seemed to care less as everybody was busy stuffing their faces with biryani and tomato rice.

In some recent pictures which surfaced online on Wednesday, it seems like All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are not totally aware of the idea behind a hunger strike. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam launched a hunger strike demanding the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), which began at around 8 am and concluded at 5 pm. The AIADMK members in Vellore and Pudukottai, however, were seen helpless to resist the cravings for biryani and tomato rice. According to a report in News Minute, some of the AIADMK members were seen taking a lunch break during the protest. No one seemed to care less as everybody was busy stuffing their faces with biryani and tomato rice.

The images showed how sincere and serious these AIADMK workers are towards the Cauvery issue. The report also added that there is much anger against the ruling party's reluctance to take on the Centre's delay in setting up the Board and several have pointed out that the strike is a mere eyewash. On Tuesday, there were reports of entire cabinet of AIADMK took part in the strike, with the ministers and other leaders carrying the protest forward in different districts of Tamil Nadu.

Hunger strike with lunch break: AIADMK cadre eat biriyani & tomato rice pic.twitter.com/cs6YPwh4YG — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) April 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) has also asked for a state-wide shutdown on April 5. The strike will be called for seeking Centre’s intervention to for the board. The Cauvery water dispute has been a matter of conflict between the South Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala since 1881. In 1990, the Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) to help solve the dispute. After Supreme Court’s verdict on February 16, the Central government has submitted a plea before the apex court seeking clarification on its verdict.

