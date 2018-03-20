Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa has died at the age of 76 on Tuesday night in Chennai. According to sources, the husband of AIADMK reject passed away last night at 1:35 AM in Chennai's Gleneagles Global hospital due to multiple-organ failure. The 76-year old was earlier admitted to Gleneagles Global hospital due to a severe chest infection. The husband of expelled AIADMK supremo endured liver and kidney transplant last year in 2017.

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan Maruthappa has died at the age of 76 on Tuesday night in Chennai. According to sources, the husband of AIADMK reject passed away last night at around 1:35 AM in Chennai’s Gleneagles Global hospital due to multiple-organ failure. The 76-year old was earlier admitted to Gleneagles Global hospital due to a severe chest infection. Maruthappa was said to have put on a ventilator when his health started declining. Natarajan remained in a conflict with his health as the husband of expelled AIADMK supremo endured liver and kidney transplant last year in 2017.

In a statement released by the Chennai hospital last week, Natarajan Maruthappa was hospitalized and was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) on March 16 with a severe chest infection. The chief operating officer of Gleneagles Global in Chennai, Shanmuga Priyan had revealed that Natarajan Maruthappa was on ventilator support as his condition remained critical.

