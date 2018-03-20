Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa has died at the age of 76 on Tuesday night in Chennai. According to sources, the husband of AIADMK reject passed away last night at 1:35 AM in Chennai's Gleneagles Global hospital due to multiple-organ failure. The 76-year old was earlier admitted to Gleneagles Global hospital due to a severe chest infection. The husband of expelled AIADMK supremo endured liver and kidney transplant last year in 2017.

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan Maruthappa has died at the age of 76 on Tuesday night in Chennai. According to sources, the husband of AIADMK reject passed away last night at around 1:35 AM in Chennai’s Gleneagles Global hospital due to multiple-organ failure. The 76-year old was earlier admitted to Gleneagles Global hospital due to a severe chest infection. Maruthappa was said to have put on a ventilator when his health started declining. Natarajan remained in a conflict with his health as the husband of expelled AIADMK supremo endured liver and kidney transplant last year in 2017.

In a statement released by the Chennai hospital last week, Natarajan Maruthappa was hospitalized and was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) on March 16 with a severe chest infection. The chief operating officer of Gleneagles Global in Chennai, Shanmuga Priyan had revealed that Natarajan Maruthappa was on ventilator support as his condition remained critical. Troubled AIADMK chief, who is currently serving her four-year prison in Bengaluru’s central prison paid Natarajan Maruthappa a visit after her parole request for 15 days was granted. Sasikala and Natarajan Maruthappa remained together for 33 years. It was Sasikala’s husband, who first introduced her to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

ALSO READ: Endured all woes for Amma; merger with Palaniswami faction was PM Modi’s suggestion: O Panneerselvam

Earlier today, the body of VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan Maruthappa was taken from Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital to their residence in Chennai, news agency ANI reported. In January, M Natarajan had surrendered before a CBI court in connection with a case involving evasion of duty on the import of a luxury car from Britain. The Madras High Court had in November upheld a trial court order sentencing Natarajan and three others in the case registered 23 years ago. In December 2017, the Supreme Court granted bail to Natarajan and asked him to deposit Rs 25 lakh each in its registry. He didn’t appear in the past hearings citing poor health.

#UPDATE: Body of VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan Maruthappa taken from Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital to their residence in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/HpryTFg28D — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

ALSO READ: TTV Dhinakaran launches ‘Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’ in Madurai; aims to bring back Amma magic

(With inputs from IANS…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App