Taking a jibe at Stalin, Palaniswami said that when Stalin was leader of the opposition, he had mocked him and his cabinet as 'AIADMK picnic cabinet' for taking 3 of his ministers and government officials abroad for official visits.

AIADMK Leader K Palaniswami has slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s visit to Dubai alleging that people consider his Dubai visit as only a ‘family picnic’.

Taking a jibe at Stalin, Palaniswami said that when Stalin was leader of the opposition, he had mocked him and his cabinet as ‘AIADMK picnic cabinet’ for taking 3 of his ministers and government officials abroad for official visits.

Palaniswami further claimed that Stalin’s foreign visit was not for attracting investments to the state or for Tamil Nadu people’s welfare but personal reasons.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is on a Dubai visit to attend Dubai Expo. Touted as his first foreign visit after assuming office, DMK has expressed that the chief minister has set an ambitious target of achieving $1 trillion economy by 2030. During his visit, he is expected to pitch the benefits of investing in the state of Tamil Nadu.