All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday announced that party workers who are willing to contest parliamentary polls have to pay Rs 25,000 to get party's nomination. All 40 constituencies (39 Tamil Nadu and 1 Puducherry) have been listed for sending applications.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday announced that party workers who are willing to contest parliamentary polls have to pay Rs 25,000 to get party’s nomination. The AIADMK is the second party after Punjab Congress to ask aspirants planning forward to contest for the MP seats in 2019 polls to shell out Rs 25,000 to seek an election ticket. The application forms will be available from February 4, 2019, to February 10, 2019, and should be submitted with the application fee.

All 40 constituencies (39 Tamil Nadu and 1 Puducherry) have been listed for sending applications. Earlier in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK had released a similar notification for the MP ticket aspirants. The statement has been released by AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami.

AIADMK has announced party workers who are willing to contest in Lok Sabha elections can apply from 4.2.2019 to 10.2.19 after paying Rs 25,000. All 40 constituencies (39 Tamil Nadu and 1 Puducherry) listed pic.twitter.com/TwJpckmJuE — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

During the 2014 General elections, AIADMK had won 37 seats and fielded 40 candidates. BJP came out to be the single largest party with 282 seats followed by Congress (44) and AIADMK (37).

Last year, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s younger brother O Raja was sacked from theAIADMK. According to news agency ANI, O Raja was removed “for having acted against the party’s principles and ideologies, and for bringing disrepute to the party”.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More