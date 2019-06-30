The National Testing Agency will release the AIAPGET 2019 admit card today. Candidates will be able to download their AIAPGET admit card from the official website nta.ac.in

AIAPGET Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the AIAPGET 2019 admit card today. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download their AIAPGET admit card from the official website. All Candidates who have successfully completed the process of application will be able to download the admit card. Candidates appearing in the AIAPGET exam are required to enter their registration number and other details on the official website to download AIAPGET Admit card 2019.

The application window for AIAPGET exam 2019 opened on May 15, 2019, and closed on June 15th, 2019. The last date to pay the application fee for registering was June 16, 2019. The examination for AIAPGET 2019 will be held on July 14, 2019. The exam will be conducted ina a single shift. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes and will be held from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test is conducted for screening of applications for admissions to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicines in all AYUSH colleges, Institutions and Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country.

The NTA will release the AIAPGET 2019 admit card online.

Candidates can follow the following steps to download their admit card

Visit the official website – nta.ac.in

Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card 2019’ under AIAPGET

Enter your application number, application ID, and category

Click on the ‘Download ‘ button

AIAPGET 2019 admit card appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the admit card

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App