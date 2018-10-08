Hours after AIB CEO and co-founder Tanmay Bhat stepped down from his association with the comedy group, AIB collaborator Babu Haabi has reportedly been accused of rape. Earlier, there were reports of a woman accusing him of sexual harassment on Twitter and now he's being accused of rape.

Earlier in the day, Tanmay Bhat stepped down over sexual allegations that were levelled against comedians Utsav Chakraborty and Gursimran Khamba. Bhat had said that he knew of the incident had regretted not taking any action back then.

A statement ; We're sorry pic.twitter.com/Lpa9HKyORb — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) October 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Gursimran Khamba, who has been accused of harassment, shared an apology but at the same time also said that nothing was forced, everything was consensual.

The screenshots of survivor’s account were shared by Twitter user Harnidh Kaur. As per the women, Gursimran and her had consensual sexual relations and then continued being friends, however, during the time, on 2 separate occasions he tried to forcefully kiss her. The woman further claimed that Khamba had developed feelings for the woman who was already in a relationship with someone else.

