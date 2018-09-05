The poster, which went viral on social media, says Raja ka beta ab Raja nahin banega which means king's son will not become king again. The eldest son of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul is the fourth generation in the politically affluent Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that ruled India since gaining independence in 1947.

A day after taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB) on Thursday published a photoshopped image of Congress President Rahul Gandhi for promoting dynastic politics.

The poster, which went viral on social media, says Raja ka beta ab Raja nahin banega which means king’s son will not become king again.

The eldest son of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul is the fourth generation in the politically affluent Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that ruled India since gaining independence in 1947.

In a similar manner in February 2018, comedian Tanmay Bhat had taken a dig at Rahul, saying if he gets access to the politician’s Twitter account, he would delete it.

On Tuesday, comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB) posted a photoshopped image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a poster of the soon-to-be-released horror flick The Nun, an American gothic horror film directed by Corin Hardy.

However, PM Modi is not the only person whose face has been photoshopped with the horror film poster, Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar, Shakti Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Jetha Lal from Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma have also suffered the same transmogrified fate.

AIB is an Indian comedy sketch group which was founded by Gursimran Khamba and Tanmay Bhat and was later joined by Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya.

The group maintains a YouTube channel to show their comedy sketches and parodies on topics such as politics, society, and the Hindi film industry.

