AICC dissolves Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Eshwar Khandre to retain posts: All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday dissolved its Karnataka unit in order to introduce organisational reforms following the drubbing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has been dissolved, however, the president Dinesh Gundu Rao and working president of the committee Eshwar Khandre would remain unchanged, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, KC Venugopal said in a press release today, June 19, 2019. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress-JDS alliance could win only one parliamentary seat.

Ever since then the differences between the coalition partners have been growing wider along with the problems of coordination in the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular). The development has come a few days after the party suspended MLA Roshan Baig for anti-party activities. Baig tried to put the blame on Siddaramaiah alleging that he could be a reason for his suspension. He said that he had spoken about the poor performance of the party and never criticised Rahul Gandhi. He targetted Siddaramaiah saying that he worked for AICC and not Siddaramaiah Congress. He further held responsible party president Gundu Rao’s immaturity for the fiasco during the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Good decision by @INCIndia Shri @KCVenugopal_INC , KPCC needs a Lean and Mean result driven Team! pic.twitter.com/YkqzhawjN7 — ಕವಿತಾ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ (@KavithaReddy16) June 19, 2019

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy reiterated the growing differences in the ruling coalition. He said that he could not express the pain he goes through every day to run the government smoothly. Recently, the cabinet also included two independent lawmakers to its cabinet in a bid to provide stability after the parties’ performance in 2019 polls.

