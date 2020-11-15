Ahead of the GHMC elections the ruling TRS party is playing political gimmicks by announcing 50% waiver of property tax to the urban citizens, criticizes AICC Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju. He questioned the timing of the sudden announcement of this scheme.

Ahead of the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation) elections the ruling TRS party is playing political gimmicks by announcing 50% waiver of property tax to the urban citizens, criticizes AICC Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju. He questioned the timing of the sudden announcement of this scheme and alleged that this is brought only to influence the gullible voters of the city of Hyderabad. However, the senior Congress Party leader warned the TRS Party that it will have to pay the heavy price for the political gimmicks and dramas. He requested the citizens of Hyderabad to realize the true colours of the TRS Party and dump it into the drains by voting against it in the upcoming GHMC elections.

Dr Sravan Dasoju, Khairathabad Incharge, along with Srinivas Yadav, Venkateshwara Division President, Khairathabad Constituency, organized a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. While speaking to the media, he demanded KTR to scrap the LRS before going for the elections. “People have purchased open plots with their hard-earned money.

But, in the name of LRS, the government is trying to levy a hefty penalty on the citizens and loot by charging at least 4-5 times higher than the original purchase cost. This will become a huge burden on the people of Telangana. Therefore, we demand the government must scrap this blood sucking LRS scheme before the GHMC elections itself”.He further asked the minister KTR as to why can’t they extend the tax waiver benefit to all across the state as every section of the society has adversely suffered from the pandemic Covid-19. “Not just 50% reduction in property tax, it must be 100% waiver and should be extended to every section of the society”, Dr Sravan demands.

While welcoming the increase of salaries to the Municipal Sanitation Workers, the AICC Spokesperson, however, questioned the government why can’t it extend the similar benefit by increasing salaries or incentives to all the frontline workers including the Police and Health workers. He found a political game behind this decision and demanded the government to stop such nasty politics just for the sake of votes.

The Senior Congress Party leader, Dr Sravan Dasoju criticizes the Municipal Administration Minister KTR who has been propagating about the development of the city by spending public money for the advertisements. He fired on KTR for introducing a new application form for the flood victims in Khairathabad circle. “Why the flood victims have to apply again to receive their legitimate benefits from the government. You have said that the flood relief funds have already been distributed. If that is true, why are you again asking the people to submit the applications? This itself is reflecting your inability to act according to the situation and the snail phase movement of your administration”, Dr Sravan slammed.