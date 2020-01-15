All India Council of Technical Education has appointed Dr. Anurag Batra as a Member of the Board of Governors of the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), a statutory body of the Government of India, has appointed Dr. Anurag Batra as a Member of the Board of Governors of the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon. Batra is the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the BW Businessworld and the exchange4media Group. It is the first time an alumnus of the MDI has been appointed on its board.

Commenting on Batra’s appointment, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe Chairman, AlCTE says, “Dr. Batra’s appointment is a part of the AICTE’s objective to enrich the business education institutions with the knowledge and experience of leaders from across industries. Dr. Batra’s success as an entrepreneur and a founder of media businesses is well known” welcoming Batra to the Board, Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, MDI, says, “Dr Batra is an illustrious alumnus of the institute, who our faculty and students are extremely proud of.

His appointment on the institute’s board is a matter of immense joy and happiness. We are looking forward to interacting with him and to being benefitted by his counsel.”About his appointment, Batra says, “I see this an opportunity to contribute to my alma mater and to support the Board and the Director in any and every possible manner in the fantastic they are already doing.”

About AICTE

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament (Act 52 of 1987) under Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India for the purpose of planning, promotion and regulation of technical education system in the country.

About MDI

Management Development Institute (MDI) was formed as an autonomous body in 1973, in collaboration with several reputed institutions such as UNDP, UNIDO, World Bank and ILO. Since its inception, MDI has moved on the success path and is among the country’s top B-Schools today. MDI is recognized in the business and education community for the outstanding growth it has been able to achieve in a short time span.

