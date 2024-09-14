AIIMS Delhi Hails Sitaram Yechury’s Family For Donating His Entire Body For Medical Research

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has praised the family of late CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury for their noble decision to donate his entire body for medical research.

Professor incharge of media and prof in the Department of Anatomy AIIMS Delhi, Dr Rima Dada said that Sitaram Yechury’s family has donated his entire body for medical research and it is very noble act.

Sitaram Yechury’s body to be used in research and teaching of medical students

Dr Rima Dada said, “Sitaram Yechury’s family has donated his entire body (for medical research). Body donation is a very noble deed. Under this, the entire body is donated which is used in research and teaching of medical students. Firstly, the body is embalmed, in which some fluids are injected into the body to preserve it for teaching to MBBS students. Even senior medical students practice on the body before doing any major surgery.

She further said that the body has been donated for medical research and any particular organ has not been donated.

“We keep 50 to 60 bodies in our tanks, out of which 10-12 bodies are taken out every year for teaching the medical students. We allow the family members to see the body for two to three days after embalmed and then further permission is not given to see the body. After being used for research and teaching, the bodies are cremated with full rituals at Nigam Bodh Ghat,” she added.

Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Sitaram Yechury

Earlier Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to Sitaram Yechury at the party office in Delhi on Saturday. He said that Yechury was one of the great leaders of the country, who worked to build bridges between different ideologies in the country.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Sitaram Yechury was one of the great leaders of the country, who worked to build bridges between ideologies in the country. Sitaram Yechury struggled throughout his life, he dedicated his entire life to spreading his ideology to the people. Sitaram Yechury will always be remembered and he was the leader of that generation of leaders who saw many ups and downs in politics. The country has lost a mature leader.”

Congress leaders pay tribute to Sitaram Yechury

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot paid tribute to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

Ashok Gehlot said, “Sitaram Yechury’s personality was very unique and it had a special place in the politics of the country. Leaders across various parties were influenced by his thoughts…May God give his family strength in this difficult time.”

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also paid tributes to CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office on Saturday.

Sachin Pilot said, “His passing away is a big loss to not just his party but the entire nation. He was a fine thinker and an excellent human being. My deepest condolences to all his admirers and family members.”

MP Raghav Chadha pays homage

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha paid homage to the departed leader.

He said, “Sitaram Yechury will always be remembered whenever voices of poor and deprived will be raised for their rights. I also had an opportunity to work with him and I learned a lot from him in the last 10 years when the INDIA bloc was formed and even before that. I pay my tribute to him.”

