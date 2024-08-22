The Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS, New Delhi, has ended its 11-day strike in response to the Supreme Court’s intervention in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital. The strike, which began following the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was called off after the court’s appeal and assurances regarding the safety for healthcare workers.

Supreme Court’s Intervention

The Supreme Court’s involvement came after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata while she was on night shift sparked nationwide protests. During a recent hearing, the court addressed the concerns of the protesting doctors and assured them of protection against any adverse actions if they returned to work.

“We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court’s appeal and assurances regarding the RG Kar case and safety measures for doctors,” the Resident Doctors’ Association stated. The group expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for its attention to the case and its commitment to enhancing the safety and security of healthcare professionals nationwide.

Court’s Assurance

The Supreme Court emphasized the urgency of resuming medical services, highlighting the impact of the strike on public health infrastructure. “If doctors have resumed duty, we will ensure that no adverse action is taken against them. The priority is to make sure that those in need of medical care are not deprived of essential services,” the court noted.

Impact and Next Steps

The strike had significantly impacted hospital operations, leading to increased strain on the healthcare system. The end of the strike is expected to alleviate some of the pressures on medical facilities and restore regular operations. The Supreme Court’s involvement underscores the critical need for addressing safety concerns and maintaining operational continuity in healthcare services.

The case has not only brought to light issues of safety for medical professionals but also emphasized the broader need for effective measures to protect those working in high-risk environments.