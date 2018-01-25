Recently, a woman with her child and nanny who were travelling in a Delhi metro was attacked to promote the caste system and a class difference on social media. The picture portraying the nanny sitting on the floor while the woman was taking a seat went viral online and people started to come out with their views and interpretation. After facing a wrath, the woman who got criticised for allegedly making her child's nanny sit on the floor has come up with her side of the story.

A few days back, The Print journalist Sanya Dhingra shared a picture on her Twitter handle which led to a serious discussion on class difference and the caste system. In the picture, a woman and her child were taken a seat while the child’s nanny was sitting on the floor on an empty metro. The journalist comprehended her style of story and tagged caste system and class difference to the picture. This was her side of the story that initiated a war of words on the social media. Twitterati saw the post and come up with their own set of interpretations. Some were supporting the mother calling it nanny’s choice while some stood against the mother who made the nanny sit on the floor. But the truth was waiting to unfold.

Here we have the other side of the story. The story of a mother, a doctor at AIIMS and the woman who faced criticism for doing something that she never intentionally done. According to the mother, both she and the nanny entered the metro with the child when it was quite crowded. Both of them decided to sit on the floor as they were having a lot of luggage but as the child kept moving the mother kept moving along leaving the nanny with luggage. In the end, when the kid finally agreed to eat something, the mother took a seat on the metro and was struggling to feed the baby when the photo was taken. The photo went viral on Twitter making the mother look cruel which is when she shared her side of the story via her brother’s blog.

During the time when I was trying to calm down my baby, a lady (Ms. Sanya Dhingra, a journalist at ThePrint) boarded the train between Malviya Nagar and MG road. She asked my nanny as to why didn’t she take one of the vacant seats, just when we left that station since that time the metro had many unoccupied seats. Our nanny, who is a very nice and simple lady, told her that she is comfortable there but since Ms. Dhingra kept staring at her, I told her that we are about to get down and we are with lots of luggage so we are ok, thanks for asking. After that, our station came, I took one of the bags and baby;, the nanny took two bags and we got down on MG Road. Ms. Dhingra who was standing right there at the door witnessed everything. Since I am not very active on social media, it was only later that I learnt that Ms. Dhingra tweeted a picture of us in the midst of all that confusion, our nanny sitting on the floor with the caption, “Seen in Delhi metro: Mother and child take seats while the child’s nanny sits on the floor on a fairly empty train. Caste/class discrimination really is space-agnostic.” As if this was not enough, an article appeared on ThePrint on Monday written by none other than Mr Shekhar Gupta, with the now viral picture at the top, being used as an example to “tell us more than a thousand words on our class differences and the way we treat our domestic workers”, as the author himself put it, quoting our example, and clubbing it with other harsh cases of “servant” exploitation. I was left dumbstruck and furious at the same time.

Well, the journalist did her job but did she forget to report the fact? Shekhar Gupta another senior journalist who writes for The Print also wrote about the incident and claimed the incident as another example of the class difference.