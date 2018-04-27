Raising their voices against the harassment and sexual violence in hospital, the residents doctors in AIIMS declared an indefinite strike after one of their colleagues was allegedly assaulted by a senior doctor. In a letter to the higher authorities, the complainants have demanded a removal of the doctor from grading their thesis and to bar him from conducting any verbal or written examination. Reportedly, the authorities have appointed a special committee to look into the matter.

Workplace harassment and violence are often overlooked in India. But this time the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors made sure that such menace doesn’t go unnoticed. According to a report, the resident medical practitioners went on an indefinite strike on Thursday after one of their colleagues was allegedly assaulted by a senior doctor. The institution has canceled all the routine surgeries and has restricted the outpatient clinic. At present, all the academic exams and activities have been postponed indefinitely. Notably, the Resident Doctor’s Association has also urged that the accused should no more be given the responsibility of guiding candidates in their thesis and should also be barred from conducting any sought of verbal or written examination. They also sought a written apology from the doctor involved in the case.

The incident came to light after the residents wrote a letter to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria alleging that the senior doctor, identified as Dr. Atul Kumar slapped a senior resident in front of the attendees, nursing staff and colleagues after which the resident went into depression and returned home. The complainants also said that the accused doctor had made the working atmosphere in the department unpleasant by creating fear in the minds of the candidates. He had also threatened of not giving passing grades to the candidates if they reported the incident to the higher authorities. “Dear Director sir, we talk about violence against doctors by relatives of patients, but this act has caused great anguish among residents and shattered the sacred student-teacher relationship. We expect an immediate and strong action from your side so that a message goes out that doctors are not here to be beaten,” read the letter.

Reportedly, the authorities in AIIMS have appointed a special committee which will be headed by the dean of research, Dr Chitra Shankar to investigate into the matter. “An incident was reported wherein a faculty member had slapped a resident doctor in the AIIMS hospital. The faculty member apologised repeatedly to the resident, immediately and today morning.The resident doctor wrote to the director, acknowledging the apologies…and requested that no further action be taken in this regard. The director instituted a five-member committee to be chaired by Dean, research, to inquire into the incident. The concerned faculty member offered to proceed on leave,” a statement from AIIMS said.

