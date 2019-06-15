AIIMS doctors call off strike, give 48-hour ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee to meet demands of Kolkata doctors: Doctors at AIIMS Delhi on Saturday gave an ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee government to meet the demands of agitating doctors in Kolkata or they would launch an indefinite stir in the national capital.

AIIMS doctors call off strike, give 48-hour ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee to meet demands of Kolkata doctors: The resident doctors at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday called off their protest, however, the AIIMS Association of Resident Doctors threatened to go on an indefinite strike if the West Bengal government failed to meet the demands of medicos in the state within 48 hours. Earlier on Friday, several resident doctors at AIIMS wore bandages and helmets to work to express solidarity with the doctors agitating over the alleged assault of two interns in the medicine ward of NRS Medical College and Hospital on June 10, 2019.

The medical services at AIIMS were paralysed after Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS went on a strike leaving patients and their relatives outside the OPD in a lurch. Along with the resident doctors at AIIMS, the doctors from Safdarjung, Lok Nayak and GTB hospitals and other private hospitals in the national capital went on strike.

The incident snowballed into a massive controversy soon after Mamata Banerjee government did not take immediate cognisance of the matter. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has been seeking a central law to check the violence against the doctors in the country.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday noted that he tried to contact Banerjee but she did not reply to him. Reports said West Bengal Governor administration has called CM Mamata Banerjee for discussing the matter but she was yet to respond.

Mamata government faced backlash by doctors across the world after she gave an ultimatum to agitating doctors in West Bengal to resume work within four hours or face stringent actions.

