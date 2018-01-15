Doctors from AIIMS have written a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda for an open debate on the National Medical Commission (NMC) bill before it gets approved by Parliament. Doctors have described the bill as, anti-people, anti-poor, which will only benefit to rich. RDA has also raised the issue related to the nomination of members of MNC bill.

Continuing its opposition to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS on Monday invited Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda for an open debate on the issue. Contending that the NMC bill is serious enough to distort the future of medical education in the country, the Association called for discussion on the bill before it is approved by parliament. “Doctors’ fraternity is frightened from the day you (Nadda) introduced the NMC bill in parliament… This bill is anti-people, anti-poor and puts medical education into the hands of the rich and powerful,” said RDA President Harjit Singh in a letter to Nadda.

The letter further read: “Issues like nomination of majority of members of NMC by bureaucrats and politicians, full control of corporate sector to decide fees of more than 60 percent of seats, National Licentiate Exam (NLE), no provision of grievances redressal for students, fate of NBE, bridge course, registration, among others — the issues are serious enough to destroy the future of medical education in this country.

So, “RDA AIIMS invites you for an open debate on these issues with doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi.” The association, in the letter dated January 15, also sought an appointment with the minister for the debate. Ever since the NMC bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha in late December, there have been protests in the medical fraternity, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA). IMA had also called for a 12-hour shut down of private hospitals across the country to protest the NMC Bill. Following the protest, the bill was referred to a Parliamentary committee. The bill also has provision for granting permission to doctors under Indian systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, to be allowed to practice allopathy after clearing a bridge course.