AIIMS doctors strike against NMC Bill: Medical services in AIIMS in the national capital have hit after Resident doctors called for a one-day strike against the NMC Bill. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha earlier this week and is scheduled to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today.

The Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS has called for a one-day strike on Thursday against the National Medical Commission Bill which was passed with 260 voting in its favor and 48 against by Lok Sabha on Monday and is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. The NMC bill proposes some new provisions including the replacement of Medical Council of India, common final-year MBBS examination and others. The doctors strike call has been supported by doctors across the nation.

Doctors have said that their strike is against some provisions of NMC Bill. The resident doctors have stopped working in OPDs, emergency departments and others as a mark of protest. They have warned the government if their demands would not be heard, it would be counted as one of the blackest days in the history of the medical fraternity. The protesting doctors will take a march from AIIMS to parliament later today.

The Resident Doctors’ Association of VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday have written that they will withdraw all hospital services-including emergency services and go on an indefinite strike from 9 am on Thursday.

The NMC Bill which was scheduled to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Thursday seeks to create the National Medical Commission to replace the Medical Council of India. The Bill also proposes common final year MBBS exams for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a license to practice medicine.

Resident Doctor: Our strike is against some provisions of NMC Bill. Resident doctors have been withdrawn from services. Faculty&consultants are providing services. If govt doesn't listen to us then it would be counted as one of the blackest days in history of medical fraternity. pic.twitter.com/pmyY54CP5Q — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019

The Bill also seeks the NEET, common counseling and NEXT would be applicable to national institutes including AIIMS.

The IMA is also opposing the provisions in the bill, including the decision to scrape NEET-PG and regulation of fees by NMC for 50 percent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities.

Meanwhile, due to doctors strike, patients are bearing the brunt of the strike. Patients coming from other states had to leave the hospital without any treatment.

Delhi: Resident doctors sit on strike in AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019. Resident Doctors Association is observing a one-day strike against provisions of National Medical Commission Bill,across the nation today pic.twitter.com/hzaQBGEylu — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019

