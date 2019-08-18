AIIMS Fire: A fire broke out in hospital's teaching block on Saturday following which 34 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire. It took almost 6 hours for the hospital to control the situation.

AIIMS Fire: The All India Institute of Medical Scienes (AIIMS) was blazing on Saturday after a fire broke out in one of its buildings. The incident disrupted the hospital services majorly as several wards had to be evacuated. Subsequently, the Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR under IPC Section 336 (threat to life and personal safety) and Section 436 (mischief by explosive substance intended to destroy house etc.) against unknown miscreants.

Delhi Fire Services Department’s forensic team is also expected to probe into the matter starting with inspection of the fire site. A report will be submitted to the Delhi Police post which the police is expected to determine the nature of crime.

The fire broke out in the teaching block of AIIMS following which several patients had to be re-shifted to other wards. The fire damaged the emergency department of the hospital, though no casualty was reported. A total of 34 fire tenders reached the site which took a good amount of time to douse the fire. Initially, the fire was limited to the first two floors but gradually moved till fifth floor.

A total of 80 NDRF personnel were deployed to douse the fire. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan personally looked into firefighting operations and made sure that patients were carefully shifted to other wards. An AIIMS official said a special fire audit will be conducted in the next few days. Patients who were evacuated from AB ward are likely to be shifted back on Sunday. Following the fire tragedy, AIIMS on Saturday also closed the emergency services to avoid panic.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is also admitted to the hospital and has been kept on ventilator following his deteriorating condition. He was admitted a week back after he complained of breathlessness.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App