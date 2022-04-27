AIIMS Nurses filled petition asking the Nurses Union and any other AIIMS employees refrain from striking or affecting the normal operation of the petitioner's institute and hospital

On Tuesday night, nurses at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called off their protest in response to a Delhi High Court decision.

Following the petition filed by AIIMS Nurses requesting, the Nurses Union and any other AIIMS employees refrain from striking or affecting the normal operation of the petitioner’s institute and hospital.

Delhi High Court on Tuesday benched by Justice Yashwant Varma’s gave notice to the Nurses Union, instructing it to guarantee that its personnel, including nursing officers, begin working immediately. The subject was scheduled for a detailed hearing on Wednesday morning while the court was considering a petition filed by the AIIMS administration in response to the ongoing nurse strike.

The hospital’s nursing staff went on an indefinite strike on Tuesday in response to the suspension of Harish Kajila, the President of the AIIMS Nurses Union. The nurses’ union has urged that Kajla’s suspension be lifted immediately.

Earlier, the union wrote in a letter to AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, “In response to your unilateral decision to suspend Harish Kajila, president of AllMS Nurses Union, without even citing proper reasons, the union called an emergency executive meeting and took the decision to go on indefinite strike from 8 AM on April 26 demanding immediate revocation of Harish Kumar Kajla’s suspension and stopping of all kinds of retaliatory measures against union executives.”