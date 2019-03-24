AIIMS operation theatre fire: Fire tenders out to douse flames: A major fire broke out in the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The broke out near one of the operation theatres of national capital’s premier government hospital, where patients from across the country come for treatment. The AIIMS is located in the heart of the city. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. More than 50 persons have been evacuated from the building. No person was injured in the incident, reports said. The case of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Delhi Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said a medium category fire broke out at 6:12pm this evening at the basement of AIIMS Trauma Centre.
He said the fire is completely under control now and there were no casualties in the incident. The upper floor was vacated due to smoke, the Delhi fire department official said.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
