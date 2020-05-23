Head of Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Pulmonology department, Dr Jitendra Nath Pande passed away today. He was 78. Reports said AIIMS senior doctor succumbed of COVID-19 aka coronavirus. Dr Pande was treating coronavirus patients for weeks at AIIMS.

The saddening news was shared by Dr Sangita Reddy, a senior Delhi doctor, through a post on Twitter. He informed that Dr Pande died due to COVID-19, and said the disease has claimed its most illustrious victim.

“Deeply saddened to hear that today COVID-19 claimed its most illustrious victim, Dr JN Pande, Director and Professor of Pulmonology, AIIMS, New Delhi. A stalwart of the medical world, his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many. My Condolences to his family,” she tweeted.

A day ago, a mess worker at AIIMS had passed away of coronavirus. He had leveled allegations that precautionary measures were not been taken during the treatment, said reports.

The RDA, in a letter to the AIIMS Director on Friday, said a mess worker from RPC canteen died of COVID-19 because the hostel section refused to take precautionary measures as demanded by RDA more than a month ago.

“These demands have fallen on deaf ears and hence the fatal outcome,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fire broke out at a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in the Hauz Khas area here on Saturday.

Atul Garg, Director, Fire Services Department said, “Fire broke out on the third floor of Cygnus Orthocare Hospital in Hauz Khas area. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is under control now.” “Seven patients have been rescued. It is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital,” Garg added.

