AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Data Entry Operator and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 May 2019.

Here are some important information regarding the recruitment process:

The last date for submission of application form is May 22, 2019.

Number of vacancies:

Staff Nurse – Two posts

Senior Research Nurse – One post

Laboratory Technician – One post

Data Entry Operator – One post

Laboratory Attendant – One post

Eligibility criteria for staff nurse, data entry operator and other posts:

Staff Nurse: Candidates must have a diploma in nursing or midwifery (GNM) or B.Sc Nursing.

Senior Research Nurse: Candidates must have three years of experience and a degree in nursing from an institute recognized by the Nursing Council of India.

Laboratory Technician: Candidates must have a degree in B.Sc. Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/Life Science and a minimum of two years of work experience in a diagnostic/research laboratory. Or 12th pass with a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology plus five years of work experience in a diagnostic/research laboratory.

Data Entry Operator: Must be a graduate with knowledge of data entry work, basic computer knowledge of word, excel and power point.

Laboratory Attendant: A minimum of class 12 pass, or equivalent, from a recognized board plus three years of experience in a diagnostic laboratory.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur was established in 2012 and operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is located on GE Road, near the Tatibandh Gurudwara in Raipur. Built at a cost of ₹840 crore, AIIMS Raipur campus is spread over 103 acres. It has a 930-bedded hospital and provides a wide range of facilities including low cost medical care and treatment, state of art operation theatres, IPD services, emergency services and AYUSH services, among others.

