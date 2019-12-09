During the discussion on the Citizenship Amendments Bill in Lok Sabha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi teared up a copy of CAB and accused the BJP Government of targetting and trying to make Muslims stateless.

AIMIM chief and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the BJP government and Home Minister, Amit Shah, over Citizenship (Amendments) Bill, saying the CAB has been designed to make Muslims stateless and will lead to another partition. Hyderabad MP Owaisi said that Mahatma Gandhi got the title of Mahatma after he tore the discriminatory citizenship card in South Africa. Shocking everyone, Owaisi then ripped a copy of the Citizenship (Amendments) Bill during the Lok Sabha discussion as a protest. His act invited criticism from the treasury benches which termed the Owaisi’s act as an insult to the Parliament.

Owaisi accused BJP of trying to marginalist Muslims and called it an insult to India’s freedom- fighters. The CAB is against the Constitution. It is a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless, said Owaisi. Earlier the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the bill is to filter migrants from Pakistani, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, to which, Owaisi questioned that Amit Shah forgot to included China, which has occupied parts of India. He asked the Home Minister that is PM Modi-led government “afraid of China?”

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 was tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah today in Lok Sabha that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. In his speech, Amit Shah said the Manipur will be brought under Inner Line Permit regime.

