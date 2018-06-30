All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's president Amit Shah to contest an election from Hyderabad and win. His remarks on Saturday came after consecutive scathing attacks launched by him against PM Modi and BJP over the recent cases of mob lynching, passport controversy, and upcoming 2019 elections.

Hyderabad MP and the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Prime minister Narendra Modi and his party over the recent cases of mob lynching, surgical strikes on Saturday morning, June 30. The Hyderabad MP also challenged Modi and BJP president Ami Shah to contest from the state and win the seat. In an open challenge to BJP, he said that everyone wants to snatch us. I challenge anyone to fight All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen from Hyderabad. I challenge PM Modi or Amit Shah to contest a seat from here.

He also challenged Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to contest from the Hyderabad seat. In a scathing attack at Congress as well he said that even if both the parties contest together, they still won’t be able to defeat us.

In the wake of recent mob lynching cases in Uttar Pradesh, the AIMIM leader also dared Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and saffron-clad Yogi Adityanath to invite kins of minority communities, who lost their family members in innumerable mob lynching incidents across the country to their residence and console them.

Earlier this week, Owaisi had flaked BJP over the recent passport controversy, in which a passport official allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple in Uttar Pradesh.

On June 20, an inter-faith couple was allegedly harassed by an official named Vikas Mishra of the Passport Seva Kendra in Lucknow, the alleged accused asked the wife to convert to Hinduism.

