Ahead of the assembly elections and upcoming general elections, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi made sensational claims against the Congress party. Owaisi alleged that Congress asked him to not campaign in Muslim majority areas of Nirmal Assembly segment in Adilabad district of Telangana and even offered him a bribe of Rs 25 lakhs to abstain from campaigning.

On Sunday (November 15), addressing a public meeting at Milad Gound Jalal Bagh Sangareddy constituency in Medak district, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the alliance of Congress-TDP and others East India Company. He said this is not Mahakutumbi (the alliance of Congress-TDP and others), this is 2018’s East India Company. Owaisi questioned: After the formation of Telangana, who will take the decision of the state? Chandrababu Naidu who sits in Vijayawada? By Nagpur based RSS? By Congress in Delhi?

The Telangana Legislative Assembly election 2018 is scheduled to be held in the state on December 7, 2018, to constitute the second Legislative Assembly and as many as 3,584 nominations have filed by different political parties. According to reports, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is going solo in the elections.

