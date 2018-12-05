AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi: Owaisi's attack comes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi on December 3 alleged that Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's "C" team, whose role is to split the anti-BJP and KCR vote. The Congress president also wrote on his Twitter handle that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is the BJP's "B" team and K Chandrashekhar Rao operates as Modi's Telangana Rubber Stamp.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi: All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the Congress is losing polls because of its president Rahul Gandhi and “Allah will defeat Narendra Modi in the upcoming elections”. The AIMIM chief was addressing a rally at Khairatabad in Secunderabad revenue division in Hyderabad district.

Owaisi’s attack comes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi on December 3 alleged that Owaisi’s, AIMIM is the BJP’s “C” team, whose role is to split the anti-BJP and KCR vote. The Congress president also wrote on his Twitter handle that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is the BJP’s “B” team and K Chandrashekhar Rao operates as Modi’s Telangana Rubber Stamp. Rahul also told the people of Telangana that they shouldn’t be fooled by Modi, KCR and Owaisi who are one, but they speak in twisted tongues.

TRS is the BJP's "B" team & KCR operates as Mr Modi's, Telangana Rubber Stamp. Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's "C" team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/ KCR vote. Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them! pic.twitter.com/yIt6vlC6Wh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2018

Owaisi said he guesses his name has become the star attraction in political rallies and everyone who’s staring at political irrelevance thinks it’ll revive their fortunes, but Raju (Raj Thackeray) needs to understand that he’s over. The AIMIM chief also said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief can’t unleash acts of violence and the people of the country will not take him seriously hours after the Sena chief claimed that the NDA government has joined hands with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to stage riots on Ram Temple issue.

On Tuesday night, Owaisi also asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be more concerned about Gorakhpur’s hospitals than building walls of hatred in Hyderabad after the UP chief minister on Sunday said that Owaisi will have to flee from Telangana once Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting at Milad Gound Jalal Bagh Sangareddy constituency in Medak district, Owaisi on November 15 had alleged that the Congress asked him to not campaign in Muslim majority areas of Nirmal Assembly segment in Adilabad district of Telangana and even offered him a bribe of Rs 25 lakhs to abstain from campaigning. He also termed the alliance of Congress-TDP and others East India Company.

In the forthcoming 7 December Telangana Assembly elections, Owaisi’s AIMIM has decided to support the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and is contesting eight seats in Hyderabad.

