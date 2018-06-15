AIMIM chief Owaisi noted the presence of former president Pranab Mukherjee at the iftar and stated that the message given by the Congress, by inviting Pranab Mukherjee at iftar after he had attended an RSS event in Nagpur, was 'loud and clear'.

Just a day after a video of Rahul Gandhi removing a Muslim cap — offered to him by a Muslim supporter — seconds after wearing it went viral on social media, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Congress president and termed the iftar hosted by him at a 5-star hotel as “hypocrisy” of highest order. Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi claimed that Congress is not at all interested in empowering Muslims in the country. He further stated that the party, in fact, is trying their best to garner Hindu votes. AIMIM chief also accused Congress of playing ‘vote bank politics’.

AIMIM chief Owaisi noted the presence of former president Pranab Mukherjee at the iftar and stated that the message given by the Congress, by inviting Pranab Mukherjee at iftar after he had attended an RSS event in Nagpur, was ‘loud and clear’.

The following iftar was a first one hosted by Congress in two years and the first one for Rahul Gandhi since he took the post of Congress’ president. Earlier, there were reports stating that after Pranab Mukherjee had accepted the invitation of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the party might leave him out of the iftar. However, the former president was spotted feasting alongside Pratibha Patil, Hamid Ansari and many more senior leaders.

The following remarks by the AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, comes just a day after BJP termed Congress’ iftar as ‘eyewash’ and claimed that it is was a publicity stunt by the Congress president. In a video that went viral on social media, Congress president Rahul Gandhi gracefully accepts a cap from a Muslim supporter, wears it and removes it even before the supporter could thank him for accepting his gift at the iftar that was hosted in the holy month of Ramzan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More