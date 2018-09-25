Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is hurling shame at its party MLA Waris Pathan after he chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' at a mandal in Mumbai. Pathan who represents Byculla assembly constituency from Mumbai faced huge criticism from the party which led him to upload a video on social media in which he was seen apologising for hurting the sentiments of party workers.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is hurling shame at its party MLA Waris Pathan after he chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ at a mandal in Mumbai. Pathan who represents Byculla assembly constituency from Mumbai faced huge criticism from the party which led him to upload a video on social media in which he was seen apologising for hurting the sentiments of party workers. In the video, he admitted that it was a mistake and he will never repeat it again. While apologising, Pathan also said that he hopes Allah will forgive him for the mistake.

Earlier a video was shared on YouTube, where MIM MLA was seen raising the slogan. Along with the slogan, he also shared a few words on the festival and said that he prayed that may Ganpati Bappa takes away all grieves and the hurdles that have been coming to ways. He further wished that may Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity and success in life.

While apologising in the video, he said that he accepts the fact that he chanted a mantra and admitted that he is wrong. He also requested people to pray for him so that it can strengthen his conscious and follow the righteous path.

Following the controversy, the Shiv Sena came into the support of MIM MLA. Sena leader Arvind Sawant said that there is nothing wrong for a Muslim politician to hail Lord Ganesha. “If he has said ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, it should not be treated as a crime. “

