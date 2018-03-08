On Thursday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a police complaint against the founder of Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with the Lucknow Police. In the complaint filed with the police, the leader has accused the mediator of hurting Muslim sentiments. Reports suggest that the complaint was filed against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over the Syria remark.

Coming out as a fresh development in the Ram Mandir land dispute case, the mediator, Sri Sri Ravi Shakar, seems to caught in the docks after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, filed a police complaint against the founder of Art of Living Foundation, who had been trying to act as the mediator between the Hindu and the Muslim community on the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute in Ayodhya. As per reports, in the complaint filed with the Lucknow Police, Owaisi has accused Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community.

As per reports, the FIR was filed by AIMIM’s district president Tauheed Sidiqqui on Thursday at Lucknow Bazar Police Station. In the complaint filed, the district president alleged that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is hatching a conspiracy against the Muslims. He also alleged that the Art of Living founder had also issued a warning of killing Muslims. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s name was highlighted after he stepped up to solve the Babri Masjid-Ram Janam Bhoomi dispute in Ayodhya. The matter was escalated after Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stated that if the Ram Temple dispute is not resolved, Indian will soon be facing Syria like situations.

Later while addressing an event in Bareily, Sri Sri stated that his Syria remark was not a warning but an advice be cautious. He also claimed that his comment was wrongly perceived by the people. Talking to media, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar appealed to all the groups asking them to come together to restore peace. He also stated that Muslims should show their goodwill and should give up the disputed land. He also claimed that Ayodhya is not the place for Muslims. The FIR against the preacher came in just a day after the Hyderabad MP called for the arrest of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over his alleged objectionable remarks on the Babri Masjid issue.

