The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said it will approach the Supreme Court if ordinance on triple talaq is approved by the Parliament. The decision was taken in an organisational meeting held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Zafaryab Jilani, the executive member and spokesman of AIMPLB, said if the ordinances on triple talaq and Ram temple construction are approved by the Parliament, the AIMPLB will approach the Supreme Court. Jilani further said events and statements in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya were discussed at today’s meeting.

The AIMPLB has contended that ordinance on Triple talaq ordinance can be misused by women. Triple talaq ordinance has been made a punishable offence to protect the Muslim women from such draconian practice. Around 50 members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board were present at the meeting. AIMPLB wants apex court to act against those who are seeking ordinance on Ram Temple as the matter is still sub-judice before the court.

The clamour for constriction of Ram Temple by various Hindu outfits including Vishwa Hindu Parishad has reached a crescendo in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Shiv Sena and VHP had organised two events in Ayodhya late last month to press their demand for early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Even the RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor, has demanded an ordinance or a law to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest.

The BJP parliamentarian Ravindra Kushwaha last month had claimed that an ordinance on Ram temple construction will be introduced in the Winter session of Parliament which is currently underway.

