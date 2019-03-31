An Indian Air Force MiG-27 fighter jet which was on routine mission crashed on Sunday March 31, 2019 morning in southern Rajasthan's Sirohi, Jodhpur. The MiG 27 UPG aircraft, was crashed in Godana near Sheoganj in Sirohi, about 180 km away. The pilot of the aircraft managed to eject safely

An Indian Air Force MiG-27 fighter jet has been crashed at around 11:45 AM on Sunday morning in southern Rajasthan’s Sirohi, Jodhpur. The MiG 27 UPG aircraft, was on a routine mission. It crashed in Godana near Sheoganj in Sirohi, which is about 180 km away from Jodhpur, as per ANI. In the early 1980s, India bought the MiG-27 is a Soviet era ground-attack aircraft. In 1999, it flew strike missions in the Kargil War that hit the hard targets in the mountains. A backup team from Jodhpur airbase has been scrambled after the incident took place.

The pilot of the aircraft managed to eject safely. Preliminary reports indicate no loss of property or life on ground. The variable-geometry ground-attack aircraft was licence-produced in the country by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as the Bahadur (Valiant). Visuals of IAF MIG 27 crashed near Sirohi District Godana Dam around 11:45 AM, backup team from Jodhpur airbase has been scrambled.

A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident

