Group Captain Arun Marwaha was lured by an ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) operative through seductive conversations and was enticed to pass on the details pertaining to IAF exercises. The reports say Marwaha shared the secret details in exchange of sex chats. However, there is no evidence of any monetary exchange between the ISI operative and the Air Force officer.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested an Air Force officer (IAF) for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to reports, Group Captain Arun Marwaha passed on classified information and photos through WhatsApp to an ISI official, who honey-trapped him by faking as a girl. Marwaha, who was posted at the IAF headquarters in Delhi, has been charged under the Official Secrets Act.

The 51-year-old officer was honey-trapped online by the ISI through two Facebook accounts in mid-December. He was lured by an ISI operative through seductive conversations and was enticed to pass on the details pertaining to IAF exercises. The reports also said that Marwaha shared the secret details in exchange of sex chats. There is no evidence of any monetary exchange between the ISI operative and the Air Force officer and the documents shared mostly contain training and combat-related air exercises like Gagan Shakti.

It was discovered by a senior Air Force officer that there was a massive breach of the information by the Group Captain Marwaha. The Delhi Police was immediately informed by the counter-intelligence wing of the Air Force and on Thursday, the officer was arrested. He was sent to a five days custody by the special cell. Police said he is being interrogated at the cell’s headquarters in Lodhi Colony in New Delhi. His phone has been confiscated and sent for forensic examination. The police are now trying to identify the Pakistani handlers to gather more information.