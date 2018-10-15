Air India air hostess fall off plane: The following shocker took place on Monday morning while the flight was all set to take-off from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) in Mumbai. Soon after the incident took place, the airport and Air India staff rushed the Air India air hostess to Nanavati hospital for treatment.

Air India air hostess suffered serious injuries after she fell off an Air India aircraft while closing the door of the plane before departure. The following shocker took place on Monday morning while the flight was all set to take-off from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) in Mumbai. Soon after the incident took place, the airport and Air India staff rushed the Air India air hostess to Nanavati hospital for treatment. As per reports, the injured Air India air hostess has been identified as 53-year-old Harsha Lobo.

Media reports claim that Lobo has suffered a fracture in her leg. Reports add that the incident took place while she was boarding the flight. The passengers travelling with the aircraft were left shocked after the incident took place. Reports add that the flight — AI 864, a Boeing 777-337 aircraft — was scheduled to take-off at around 7 am. However, post the incident, the flight left after a 90-minute delay at around 8:30 am. An official statement by the Air India over the incident is awaited.

An Air India air hostess fell off a Mumbai-Delhi flight this morning. She has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. pic.twitter.com/9XRPyryIGz — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2018

According to reports, Harsha Lobo is undergoing treatment at Mumbai Hospital. The door from where the air hostess fell is said to be 30 feet from the ground level. A source claimed that the Air India woman crew member fell off the plane while she was closing the door for the pushback when she lost control and fell from the aircraft.

After the incident, Air India launched a probe into the mishap and issued a statement saying, “In an unfortunate incident today, one of our cabin crew Ms.Harsha Lobo, operating flight AI-864, BOM-DEL, fell down on tarmac from B777 aircraft door L5 while closing it. She sustained injuries to her legs and has been taken to Nanavati hospital for further treatment. Air India is enquiring into the incident.”

The following shocker takes place just a few months after an Air India engineer got sucked into Air India’s engine at the airport. The incident reportedly took place after the pilots of the aircraft had mistakenly started the engine thinking that there was a go signal.

