Air India has apologised to Manika Batra and table tennis team for denying boarding. Air India spokesperson termed the incident as unfortunate. Air India has left the team stranded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Sunday.

The national carrier Air India has apologised to the table tennis team and termed the incident as unfortunate. Air India flight no. AI 0308 had left stranded 7 table tennis players including Common Wealth Games (CWG) gold medallist Manika Batra. In a statement, Air India’s spokesperson said, “This was a very unfortunate incident, we apologise to the players and we are arranging next available flights.”

In a tweet, Air India said, “Air India has a rich legacy in promoting sports and has always had the highest respect for sportspersons. The Indian table tennis team were booked for a flight to Melbourne flight under different PNRs and some of them may have reported after all other passengers had checked in.”

#FlyAI : #airindia has a rich legacy in promoting sports and has always had the highest respect for sportspersons. The Indian #Tabletennisteam were booked for today's melbourne flt under different PNRs & some of them may have reported after all other pax had checked in. (Part 1) — Air India (@airindiain) July 22, 2018

“Contrary to the practice, Air India was not apprised beforehand about the travel of team. The players were provided with hotel stay and offered a flight for next day” Air India in a tweet.

#FlyAI : #airindia has a rich legacy in promoting sports and has always had the highest respect for sportspersons. The Indian #Tabletennisteam were booked for today's melbourne flt under different PNRs & some of them may have reported after all other pax had checked in. (Part 1) — Air India (@airindiain) July 22, 2018

Earlier, Indian table tennis star Manika Batra took on the Twitter to share her agony. In a tweet to Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Manika Batra had said, “Our contingent of total 17 players and officials of Indian table tennis team including CWG medallist myself, Sharath Kamal, Mouma Das, Madhurika, Harmeet, Suthirta, Sathyan were supposed to fly to Melbourne by AI 0308 to participate in ITTF World Tour Australian Open from tom.”

“On reaching Air India counter we were told that flight is overbooked & only 10 members of TT team can fly which left us in a shock. 7 of us are still unable to fly. All the tickets were booked by Balmer Lawrie,” she added

After being informed, Sports Director General Neelam Kapur reacted swiftly to sort out the matter. The sports authority had booked the ticket for the team and a few hours later the team left for Melbourne.

Thanking the sports authority, Manika posted another Tweet with a picture of the boarding pass.

“I would like to thank Neelam Kapur ma’am for her prompt action and getting the tickets booked. Finally got the boarding pass and flying soon. Thanks to SAI, Rajyavardhan Rathore sir and PM sir,” Manika Batra said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More