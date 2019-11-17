The government is planning to sell state-run airline Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) by March 2020. Reports said the bidding documents have been finalized.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government is all set to wrap up the sale of Air India and Bharat Petroleum Limited by March 2020. Reports said the two debt-ridden state-owned companies are set to be sold by the government of India by March next year.

The statement of Union Minister has come at a time when Air India is facing a financial crisis with a debt of around Rs 58,000 crore. Sitharaman has said that the government is moving to sell the national carrier and BPCL while the government is also expecting to raise over Rs 1 lakh crore during the current fiscal. Sitharaman has said the enthusiasm has been seen in investors. Whereas, last year, the government did not see much enthusiasm in investors, due to which it could not be sold. Significantly, the current fiscal year saw a decline in tax collections, after which the central government has decided to raise revenue through disinvestment and strategic sales. In October, the GST segment was less than one lakh crore, which was 5.29 percent less than the previous month.

Earlier, some bodies had shown interest to buy the debt-ridden national carrier. But the government has not been finalized the bidding documents. Reports said the bidding documents may be completed by the end of this month.

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman blames Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan for high NPAs of PSU banks, says banks had worst phase under UPA rule

Meanwhile, with the wrapping up of Air India and Bharat Petroleum, thousands of people who have been working in these two companies may lose their jobs also. Around 21 thousand employees work in Air India and about 13 thousand works in Bharat Petroleum.

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman on merger of banks: Everything is going smoothly

Earlier, Air India failed to release the salaries of employees. The airline has been taking extra time after the due date to pay the monthly emoluments to its staff members. Reports said Besides salaries, there are debt repayments too that the airline has to meet, the company may not be able to make these payments in the coming months.

Also Read:https: PMC crisis: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assures depositors to increase withdrawal limit, says will speak to RBI governor, not many convinced

For selling the Bharat petroleum, the government is expecting interest from various global and private sector partners, including Adani-Total, Reliance-BP, and Saudi Aramco, to participate in the bidding process.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App